AWS 和 Verizon 联手提供由5G驱动的边缘计算基础架构

AWS公司开始将旗下AWS Outposts边缘计算硬件与Verizon Communications Inc.的5G网络技术进行整合，为那些正在实施仓库机器人等计划的客户提供支持。

The companies announced the partnership today.

两家公司今天宣布了该项合作。

Outposts is a service through which enterprises can purchase appliances that function as miniature versions of the Amazon.com Inc. unit’s public cloud. They can deploy those appliances in their data centers, or other locations such as factories. The main benefit is lower latency: Sensory logs from factory equipment take less time to travel to an appliance located in the same plant than to a remote AWS data center, which means processing can be done faster.

企业可通过AWS Outposts服务购买配有亚马逊公司公共云微型版本的设备。企业可以将这些设备部署在自己的数据中心或工厂等其他地点。这样做的主要好处是降低延迟，例如，将来自工厂设备的探测日志传送到位于同一工厂的设备上所需的时间比传送到远程AWS数据中心所需的时间要短，这就意味着处理速度会更快些。

As part of the partnership with Verizon, AWS has integrated Outposts with Verizon’s Private 5G Edge platform. The platform allows organizations to set up a dedicated 5G network at factories, corporate campuses and other locations. Systems at those locations can use the 5G network to exchange data with one another.

AWS与Verizon的合作还包括将Outposts与Verizon的私有5G边缘平台进行整合。组织可利用该平台在工厂、公司园区和其他地点建立专用5G网络。这些地点的系统进而可以使用5G网络相互交换数据。

By combining private cloud hardware with high-speed wireless connectivity, AWS and Verizon hope to offer enterprises an all-in-one infrastructure package for building edge computing environments. The companies are targeting potential customers in a wide range of verticals.

AWS和Verizon将私有云硬件与高速无线连接结合在一起，希望可以为企业提供构建边缘计算环境的一体化基础架构包。两家公司的目标是广泛的垂直行业潜在客户。

Manufacturers can run factory management software on Outposts to enable “real-time monitoring, automation, and optimization, as raw material is turned into the final product,” detailed George Elissaios, general manager and director of products at AWS’ edge computing services unit. Warehouse operators can harness the technology to coordinate pallet-carrying robots. Hospitals, in turn, could use it “for rapid access to radiological scans on-site and local processing of sensitive patient data,” Elissaios elaborated.

AWS边缘计算服务部门总经理兼产品总监George Elissaios对此做了详细的介绍，他称制造商可以在Outposts上运行工厂管理软件，实现 "实时监控、自动化和优化，因为原材料在这种情况下变成了最终产品"。Elissaios还举了一个例子，仓库操作员可以利用该技术对搬运托盘的机器人进行协调，医院则可以利用这种技术 "在现场快速调用放射扫描并对敏感病人数据进行本地处理，"

The integration with Verizon’s 5G technology is aimed at overcoming the limitations of the traditional networking approaches historically used in edge computing environments. One common approach is to build a Wi-Fi network. They’re a cost-efficient option, AWS’ Elissaios explained, but have certain shortcomings: They can be difficult to manage and are prone to performance issues.

Verizon 5G技术的整合旨在克服过去在边缘计算环境中使用传统网络方法的局限性。克服该局限性的常见方法之一是构建一个Wi-Fi网络。AWS的Elissaios表示，该方法是个具成本效益的选择，但有一定的缺点，因为可能很难管理，而且容易出现性能问题。

Traditional wired networks offer more reliable performance, but they’re expensive to upgrade because of the need for a large amount of physical hardware. AWS and Verizon argue that bringing 5G into the mix removes this tradeoff while improving network performance in the process.

传统的有线网络提供了更可靠的性能，但由于需要大量的物理硬件，网络升级成本很高。AWS和Verizon认为，引入5G可以消除上述各种因素之间的制衡关系，同时在此过程中提高网络性能。

One of the first customers to adopt the companies’ joint offering is Apple Inc. supplier Corning Inc., which provides the glass used to make iPhone displays. Corning has deployed Outposts hardware with a Verizon-powered 5G network at its North Carolina optical cable plant to power automation applications.

苹果公司供应商Corning公司是首批采用两家公司联合产品的客户，该公司提供用于制造iPhone显示屏的玻璃。Corning公司已经在旗下北卡罗来纳州的光缆工厂部署了Outposts硬件及由Verizon支持的5G网络，提供对自动化应用的强大支持。

Industrial automation applications and many other latency-sensitive workloads are often designed to support users in a relatively small area, such as a factory site. But in some cases, they have to cover much larger distances. A delivery company’s truck diagnostics system, for instance, might collect sensory data from vehicles spread across an entire city.

工业自动化应用和许多其他对延迟敏感的工作负载通常的设计是在一个相对较小的区域（如工厂现场）内提供对用户的支持。但在某些情况下却必须覆盖更大的距离。例如，快递公司的卡车诊断系统可能需要收集分布在整个城市车辆的感应数据。

For such use cases, AWS offers a separate edge computing offering called AWS Wavelength that it’s also delivering in partnership with carriers such as Verizon. It allows companies to deploy their applications in cloud infrastructure deployed inside Verizon’s data centers. Those data centers, in turn, are located at edge of the carrier’s 5G network, which reduces information travel delays and thereby cuts latency.

AWS为这一类的用例提供了一个单独的边缘计算产品，名为AWS Wavelength。AWS与Verizon等运营商的合作也提供AWS Wavelength服务。因此企业应用的部署可以置于部署在Verizon数据中心内的云基础架构上。而这些数据中心由于位于运营商5G网络的边缘，所以可以减少信息传输延迟，从而降低系统时延。