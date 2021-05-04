谷歌和Vodafone联手打造强大的新数据平台Nucleus

谷歌和沃达丰（Vodafone）日前宣布会将合作关系延长六年，一部分原因是为了建立一个强大的新数据平台，新数据平台将可以支持每天将5000个数据源移入云端。

The platform will allow Vodafone to better leverage its vasts sums of data, so they can offer new digital products and services to customers globally. While Vodafone and Google are building the platform to serve the telecom giant's needs, the companies will also explore the possibility of providing consultancy services to other businesses, either jointly or independently.

该平台将令沃达丰可以更好地利用旗下庞大的数据，进而向全球客户提供新的数字产品和服务。沃达丰和谷歌在打造该平台满足电信巨头需求的同时，两家公司还将探索为其他企业提供咨询服务的可能性，咨询服务有可能是联合的或独立的。

Vodafone first decided to move its large, on-premise big data systems to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) more than two years ago. Now, as part of their extended partnership, Vodafone is re-platforming its SAP system and moving them to GCP.

沃达丰两年多前首次决定将旗下的大型内部大数据系统迁移到谷歌云平台（GCP）。现在，沃达丰又进一步扩展一部分合作关系，正重新规划旗下SAP系统并将其迁移到GCP里。

They're also co-innovating the new platform, called Nucleus, to integrate all of Vodafone's global data with a standard data model and common processes, data sourcing and data products. The platform critically relies on clear lineage and strong data governance capabilities from Google Cloud.

他们还将共同创新这个名为Nucleus的新平台，并基于一个标准的数据模型和共同的流程、数据来源和数据产品对沃达丰的所有全球数据进行整合。该平台倚重谷歌云的清新脉络和强大的数据治理能力。

The Nucleus platform will house a new system called Dynamo, which will extract and manage data from source systems and distribute it in a standard format. The system can support the equivalent of 50 terabytes of data per day. The system should avoid redundant data extraction efforts, thanks to reusable connectors and data pipelines. And by basing all the user interfaces on common APIs and strong security and compliance protocols, it should encourage the re-use of data and compliance with data standards across markets.

Nucleus平台配备了名为Dynamo的新系统，Dynamo从源系统中提取和管理数据并将以标准格式分发给用户。Dynamo系统可支持相当于每天50万亿字节（Terabytes）的数据。Dynamo可望避免多余的数据提取工作，原因是连接器和数据管道都是可重复使用的。而且由于所有的用户界面都建立在通用的API和强大的安全与合规协议上，Dynamo也鼓励数据的重复使用及跨市场的数据标准合规。